Myrtle Beach City Council votes to take eminent domain off the table for Superblock properties

Eminent domain was taken off the table as a way to acquire properties in the Superblock (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to rescind the use of eminent domain to acquire properties in the Superblock area.

City council took the vote at Tuesday’s meeting. It was almost one year ago that the previous governing body approved a motion that laid the groundwork for the use of eminent domain if the city wanted to use it to acquire the two remaining Superblock properties.

Initial plans were to build a new library and children’s museum in the Superblock area. Those plans have since been put on hold and city leaders never used eminent domain as part of the project.

Council member Mary Jeffcoat previously said there was some misunderstanding and city council never actually voted to exercise eminent domain. She added Tuesday’s vote was a way to clear the air.

Myrtle Beach City Council has voted to rescind the use of eminent domain to acquire superblock properties @wmbfnews — Erin Edwards WMBF (@ErinWMBF) February 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.