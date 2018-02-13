Myrtle Beach City Council votes to take eminent domain off the table for Superblock properties

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing sexual battery on a 12-year-old girl, according to a press release from Darlington PD. Raymond Charles Lowery-Kris, 20, has been charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
The owner of Barkers Pets in Florence County was arrested Tuesday by agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue for three counts of failing to remit taxes withheld from employee paychecks.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to rescind the use of eminent domain to acquire properties in the Superblock area.More >>
A man has been cited for an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl and her 33-year-old mother in Robeson County Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Environmental groups opposed to offshore drilling in our state will hold a rally at the State House on Tuesday.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
A mother accused of following her son to his northwest Charlotte school and pulling a knife on two teens she thought were bullying him is now suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after she was injured during the altercation that followed.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
If you see a Honda Odyssey van with tag number NIS5N, call police immediately.More >>
A 3-year-old boy walking along on a highway was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the state Highway Patrol says.More >>
