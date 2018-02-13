Amy Kawata joined the WMBF News team in January 2018. Amy joins us from the Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas, where she worked in production at the NBC affiliate station, KSNV. Born in Los Angeles, California and growing up in Las Vegas, Nevada helped Amy discover her true passion for news at a young age.

She was heavily involved in her high school broadcast journalism class where she hosted and produced the weekly news broadcast. Not afraid to take any risks and open to a change of scenery, Amy chose to continue her studies on the opposite coast where she received her Bachelors degree from Syracuse University in New York studying Communication and Rhetorical Studies and Marketing. (Go ‘Cuse!) During her junior year, Amy's sense of adventure took her across the pond to study abroad for a semester in London, England.

Some of her career highlights include covering the October 1 shooting in Las Vegas, 2016 Rio Olympics, 2016 Presidential election, the O.J Simpson Parole Hearing, Comicon, and the 2017 Country Music Awards.

Amy has never been to South Carolina before, and although she is a city girl at heart, she is excited to explore Myrtle Beach and experiencing true Southern hospitality! She looks forward to being a voice for the community.

When Amy is not immersed in the latest news, she enjoys seeing the world through traveling (mostly for the food), watching award shows, binge watching Netflix shows, and trying out the latest fashion trends.

If you ever see Amy out on the job, feel free to say hello! Have a story idea? She would love to hear! You can also reach her at akawata@wmbfnews.com or connect with her on Facebook (Amy Kawata WMBF) and Twitter (@AmyKawata).

