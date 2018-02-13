20-year-old man arrested for sexual battery on minor - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

20-year-old man arrested for sexual battery on minor

Raymond Charles Lowery-Kris (Source: Darlington PD) Raymond Charles Lowery-Kris (Source: Darlington PD)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing sexual battery on a 12-year-old girl, according to a press release from Darlington PD.

Raymond Charles Lowery-Kris, 20, has been charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct. This is all the information available at this time. 

The incident is still under investigation.

