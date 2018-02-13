Man cited for accident that killed 13-year-old girl, mother in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man has been cited for an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl and her 33-year-old mother in Robeson County Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle accident happened at about 7:33 a.m. on Deep Branch Road, according to Trooper C.D. Lowery.

Rudolph Freeman ran off the road, over-corrected, went into the center lane, then crashed into the car driven by Jessica Oxendine, Lowery confirmed. Oxendine and her daughter, Brianna Scott, were killed. Another minor child was in Oxendine’s car, and is still in the hospital. Freeman’s three daughters were in his car, as he was driving them to school. Neither he nor the three girls received life-threatening injuries from the crash, Lowery said.

Freeman has been cited for two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle, and will appear in court on March 13, Lowery said. A blood test showed Freeman had no alcohol in his system.

Lowery said Oxendine was taking her daughter to school at Pembroke Middle School when the accident occurred.

Pembroke Middle School posted to Facebook a photo of Scott and this message: “Please keep our school family in your prayers as we mourn the loss of one of our seventh grade students, Brianna Scott and her mom.”

