Entertainment line-up for 2018 MB Food Truck Festival announced

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The talent line-up for the 2nd annual Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival has been announced. The festival has expanded to three days, starting April 20 and concluding on April 22. It will be held at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place between 8th and 9th Avenues North.

Scheduled to appear are:

April 20

Tru Sol (6 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

April 21

Paul Grimshaw Band (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

The Bounty Hunters (2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.)

Trial By Fire - Journey Tribute Band (7 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

April 22

Dave Matthews Tribute Band (11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.)

Living on a Bad Name – Bon Jovi Tribute (3 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Over 35 food trucks are expected to participate. Admission to the festival is free. For more information, call Amie Lee at Palmetto Event Productions at 843-855-0527.

