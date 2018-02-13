Part of Water Tower Road to be closed for several weeks for road - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Part of Water Tower Road to be closed for several weeks for road repairs

By Nick Doria, Producer
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Water Tower Road between Highway 31 and Highway 22 will be closed to all traffic for three weeks beginning February 15 due to road repairs.

According to the City of North Myrtle Beach, the asphalt was ruined after rainwater entered the road base and froze. The project is expected to cost about $523,000. Provisions have been made for emergency vehicles.

