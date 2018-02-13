Police need your help in identifying credit card fraud suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of credit card fraud at the Seaboard Street Walmart.

According to police, the credit card was stolen from a vehicle and used to make $34.23 in fraudulent charges on January 13.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call MBPD.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.