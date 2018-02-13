Devin Dawson to perform at 2018 CCMF - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Devin Dawson to perform at 2018 CCMF

By Nick Doria, Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Devin Dawson is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.

Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown and Michael Ray are also scheduled to perform.

The 2018 CCMF starts June 7 and concludes June 10 in Myrtle Beach. Click here for ticket information.

