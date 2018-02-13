Devin Dawson to perform at 2018 CCMF

City council will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss a number of items on the agenda, including eminent domain and the Superblock, repaving of roads, and DOJ grants. City leaders plan to vote to take away any option to use eminent domain on the Superblock at this time, according to council member Mary Jeffcoat. Eminent domain allows a government to buy privately owned property for a public project.More >>
City council will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss a number of items on the agenda, including eminent domain and the Superblock, repaving of roads, and DOJ grants. City leaders plan to vote to take away any option to use eminent domain on the Superblock at this time, according to council member Mary Jeffcoat. Eminent domain allows a government to buy privately owned property for a public project.More >>
Devin Dawson is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown and Michael Ray are also scheduled to perform.More >>
Devin Dawson is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown and Michael Ray are also scheduled to perform.More >>
The town of Surfside Beach has selected its top candidate for the interim town administrator position. Jim Duckett, who previously served as the town administrator, is the man town council members are hoping gets the job.More >>
The town of Surfside Beach has selected its top candidate for the interim town administrator position. Jim Duckett, who previously served as the town administrator, is the man town council members are hoping gets the job.More >>
Bennettsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.More >>
Bennettsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.More >>
A Kentucky-based moonshine distillery will soon open a location at Broadway at the Beach.More >>
A Kentucky-based moonshine distillery will soon open a location at Broadway at the Beach.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Now former-deputy Alexander Sherwood was charged with being drunk and disruptive in Columbia, SC. Sheriff David Carpenter said his former deputy was also accused of making derogatory comments toward other law enforcement officers.More >>
Now former-deputy Alexander Sherwood was charged with being drunk and disruptive in Columbia, SC. Sheriff David Carpenter said his former deputy was also accused of making derogatory comments toward other law enforcement officers.More >>
A Little River man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly taking nude photos of a 10-year-old girl and then emailing them to himself.More >>
A Little River man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly taking nude photos of a 10-year-old girl and then emailing them to himself.More >>
One man is dead and two others hurt after a late night shooting in Eastover around midnight Saturday.More >>
One man is dead and two others hurt after a late night shooting in Eastover around midnight Saturday.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
A Cleveland, MS police officer is recovering after a shooting Monday around 6:30 p.m.More >>
A Cleveland, MS police officer is recovering after a shooting Monday around 6:30 p.m.More >>