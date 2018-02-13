FIRST ALERT: Dramatically cooler Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A dramatically cooler day is on tap for today before unseasonably warm weather returns once again to finish the week.

A cold front pushed through the region last night. Behind this cold front, a gusty northeast wind will blow through the day today and continue to usher in much cooler temperatures. Afternoon readings will be 20 to 25 degrees cooler than Monday with most locations only reaching the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Skies will remain overcast all day with occasional areas of mist and drizzle.

The cool and cloudy weather will continue through tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will see gradually brightening skies and milder weather returning as afternoon temperatures reach back into the lower 60s.

Much warmer weather will return once again for Thursday and Friday with daytime temperatures returning to the lower and middle 70s.

