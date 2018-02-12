Surfside Beach closer to hiring interim administrator - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Surfside Beach closer to hiring interim administrator

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Surfside Beach town council members are hoping Jim Duckett becomes interim administrator. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF) Surfside Beach town council members are hoping Jim Duckett becomes interim administrator. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach has selected its top candidate for the interim town administrator position.

Jim Duckett, who previously served as the town administrator, is the man town council members are hoping gets the job.

“He’s a good administrator,” Mayor Bob Childs said. “I’ve worked with him before, and I think a lot of him.”

This comes after four town council members abruptly voted to fire previous administrator Micki Fellner in a meeting in January.

Duckett has served in other interim positions around the state. He worked in Walterboro as the interim city manager recently. Duckett lives in Surfside Beach, and Childs says that’s a big advantage because the town wouldn’t have to pay for his transportation.

Childs says he hopes he can get started in the near future.

“We’d like to have him as soon as possible,” Childs said.

Nothing is official just yet. Moving forward, Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann will speak with Duckett about the position and contract negotiations. If he does get the job, Childs expects him to hold the position for about six months before a permanent administrator is hired.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

