Police looking for Pee Dee woman not heard from since November

Bennettsville, SC (WMBF) – Bennettsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to information from the Bennettsville Police Department, the family of Shelby Head contacted law enforcement Tuesday and said they had not heard from her since November.

Investigators believe Head's last possible known location was 17 Patton Street in Bennettsville on Nov. 18, 2017.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Tim Hood with the Bennettsville Police Department at (843) 479-3620.

