Kentucky-based moonshine distillery set to open location at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Kentucky-based moonshine distillery will soon open a location at Broadway at the Beach.

According to Colin Fultz, owner of Kentucky Mist Moonshine in Whitesburg, Ky., renovations are currently underway at the spot that will house a tasting bar and gift shop.

Fultz is hoping to open for business in mid- to late-March.

“I think it will be good for all of us,” Fultz said.

The moonshine distiller said he’s been looking for a way to get his product out beyond Whitesburg. An acquaintance put him in contact with someone at Broadway at the Beach and work began.

According to Fultz, the plan is to make most of the moonshine in Kentucky and then ship it to Myrtle Beach, where it will be bottled and labeled, and made available for sale and sampling.

The distillery’s website lists 12 different flavors of moonshine, including caramel apple, apple pie, infused strawberry and lemonade.

