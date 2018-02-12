One injured in weekend club shooting, according to authorities

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after suffering a gunshot wound outside of a club.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to a club in the 3500 block of Waccamaw Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach area.

“When I arrived on scene, the victim had already been transported to Grand Strand hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks,” the report stated. “The victim was not being very helpful with providing any information.”

According to a witness, there was a “beef” between two people inside at the pool tables, according to the police report. The woman said she was heading toward the front door when she heard what she thought were gunshots coming from outside.

Video footage showed a man reportedly retrieve what appeared to be a firearm from the trunk of a vehicle parked in front of the club.

Police talked to the owner of the vehicle, who said it was his bodyguard who entered the trunk and fired the shots, the report stated.

According to the report, the victim’s clothing and personal effects, along with spent shell casings, were collected and put into evidence.

