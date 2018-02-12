Police: Woman discovers nude photos of 10-year-old girl on boyfriend’s phone

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Little River man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly taking nude photos of a 10-year-old girl and then emailing them to himself.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state that Tony Andrew, 54, was charged Saturday afternoon with one count of voyeurism. He was released Sunday on a $15,000 bond.

According to a Horry County Police Department report, a woman told police she was using her boyfriend’s cellphone while he was in the shower and found the photos.

She then left the house while the suspect was still in the shower.

According to the report, the suspect reportedly admitted to his girlfriend that he took the photos and had no excuse for his actions.

That information was also relayed in a text message between the two. A picture of that text was uploaded by police, the report stated.

In another text message, the suspect told his girlfriend he never touched the child inappropriately, according to the police report.

The child reportedly told the woman the same.

