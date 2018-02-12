Surfside Beach church takes part in Scout Sunday

Students at Coastal Carolina University say they were targeted on Instagram by someone looking to get their personal information all while claiming to work for a popular company.More >>
Horry County officials will likely be forced to raze one of their busiest fire stations to make room for a major road project.More >>
One person was injured in a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the Greentown community of Georgetown County.More >>
Water has been restored to a portion of Barefoot Resort following a construction incident.More >>
The Surfside United Methodist Church hosted Scout Sunday during a weekend service.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
It sounds like a movie lover's dream: $10 a month and you can go the multiplex every day. But it's not clear it can last.More >>
Multiple people were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash in Smith County.More >>
Lion body parts are used in traditional medicine.More >>
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).More >>
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >>
One man is behind bars and one man is still wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night in Maringouin.More >>
