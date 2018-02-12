Surfside Beach church takes part in Scout Sunday

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside United Methodist Church hosted Scout Sunday during a weekend service.

For a little bit of history, on Feb. 8, 1910, Boy Scouts were incorporated in this country and rapidly grew. By 1919, the Methodist church decided to support Scout units.

Now, the United Methodist Church is the second-largest Protestant denomination to support scouting.

There are over 330,000 boys enrolled in the scouting program and over 7,000 churches celebrating Scout Sunday this month.

"The Methodist church picked up scouting because of the values of scouting,” local scouting coordinator Al Beck said. “As the boys repeat their pledges to the flag, they understand their duty to the country and citizenship. They repeat the 12 points of the scout law – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverend - all values that Methodist churches and all of our country wants to have in our youth".

Surfside United Methodist Church sponsors Cub Scout Pack 853 and Boy Scout Troop 853. These units are part of the Pee Dee Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.