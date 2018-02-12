Police looking for masked suspect who robbed Florence Bojangles’ while armed

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Florence police are looking for the suspect who robbed a local Bojangles.' (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after a masked suspect entered a Florence Bojangles’ Sunday night while armed with a gun.

According to information from the Florence Police Department, officers responded to the Bojangles’ location in the 1200 block of Celebration Boulevard around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Employees told officers the suspect came into the restaurant and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, according to the FPD.

No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.

