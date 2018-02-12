Deputies arrest suspect in shooting near Georgetown County school that injured one

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with a Monday afternoon shooting in the Greentown community of Georgetown County that injured one, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Jaquan Ramell Archie, 21, of Georgetown, was arrested Monday night on a charge of attempted murder.

According to a GCSO press release, the shooting happened on Lincolnshire Drive shortly before 2 p.m. The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.

The shooting took place in close proximity to McDonald Elementary School, leading to it being placed on lockout status, the release stated.

Information put out by the Georgetown County School District states that lockout status includes students returning inside and business continuing as usual. Teachers will also take attendance, lock perimeter doors and increase situational awareness.

Since the shooting happened near the end of the school day, GCSO deputies assisted the school district with dismissal as a precaution, the release stated.

“There was no threat to the school,” assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.