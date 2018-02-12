3-week-old girl killed, mother injured after being struck by vehicle Sunday

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A three-week-old girl was killed when she and her mother were struck by a vehicle while they were walking along Highway 9 in Marlboro County Sunday, the county coroner confirmed.

Naomi Stancil was pronounced dead at the scene, and her mother was taken to the hospital, said Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown. Officials said it happened while the infant and mother were walking along Highway 9.

No other information was available; officials said the incident is under investigation.

