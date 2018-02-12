3-week-old girl killed, mother injured after being struck by vehicle Sunday

One person was injured in a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the Greentown community of Georgetown County.More >>
A three-week-old girl was killed when she and her mother were struck by a vehicle while they were walking along Highway 9 in Marlboro County Sunday, the county coroner confirmed.More >>
At least one person has died following an early-Monday morning traffic accident in Horry County, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun early Sunday morning at Broadway at the Beach before speeding off and striking vehicle. Bruce Anthony Testa, 32, has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, DUI and other traffic related offenses.More >>
A construction incident has caused water service to be cut off in the general area of Leatherleaf Road, Herring Gull Circle and the Little Egret Road area of Barefoot Resort, according to a Facebook post from the City of North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.More >>
Make crawfish cheap again. That's the message one New Orleans artist is pushing with a new hat that's going viral on social media. Aaron Angelo, a mixed media artist who was born and raised in the Crescent City, says he made the hat for himself about a week ago after seeing a meme online with a similar message. Angelo thought having a tangible hat The simple red hat with simple white lettering is a play on the famous "Make America Great Again" hats that became...More >>
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed one of its officers was injured Sunday night in a shooting and a suspect has been taken into custody. BRPD identified the suspect as Eugene Thomas Jr., 34, of Baton Rouge.More >>
