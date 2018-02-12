Report: Man pulls gun at Broadway at the Beach, crashes into car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 32-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun early Sunday morning at Broadway at the Beach before speeding off and striking vehicle.

Bruce Anthony Testa, 32, has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, DUI and other traffic related offenses.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers were informed by Broadway at the Beach security around 2:10 a.m. Sunday that a man pulled a gun and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police located the car traveling on Celebrity Circle at a high rate of speed. The car attempted to turn onto Resort Drive, but was blocked by a vehicle stopped at a traffic light. The car, reportedly driven by Testa, then turned onto 29th Avenue North, went over the center divider and struck another car sending it off the roadway, the report states.

The car came to a stop in the center median after police performed a traffic stop. A handgun was observed under the front seat of the car; police say Testa does not have a concealed carry permit. EMS arrived on scene to treat the occupants of the car that was struck, the report shows.

A 25-year-old man, Tyler Emanuel Brown, was allegedly in the car with Testa at the time of the incident. Police say Brown smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking. He was charged with public intoxication.

Testa is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

