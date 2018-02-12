Water service resumes in section of Barefoot Resort after construction incident

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Water has been restored to a portion of Barefoot Resort following a construction incident.

According to a post on the city of North Myrtle Beach's Facebook page, the incident caused water service to be temporarily cut off in the general area of Leatherleaf Road, Herring Gull Circle and the Little Egret Road area of Barefoot Resort.

An emergency repair took place to get water flowing again.

