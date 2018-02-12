Water service in section of Barefoot Resort temporarily suspende - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Water service in section of Barefoot Resort temporarily suspended after construction incident

By Nick Doria, Producer
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A construction incident has caused water service to be cut off in the general area of Leatherleaf Road, Herring Gull Circle and the Little Egret Road area of Barefoot Resort, according to a Facebook post from the City of North Myrtle Beach.

An emergency repair is currently underway. It is estimated that water service will return at about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

