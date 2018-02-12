Police: Four arrested following search warrant on Lumberton home used to sell drugs

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun early Sunday morning at Broadway at the Beach before speeding off and striking vehicle. Bruce Anthony Testa, 32, has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, DUI and other traffic related offenses.More >>
A construction incident has caused water service to be cut off in the general area of Leatherleaf Road, Herring Gull Circle and the Little Egret Road area of Barefoot Resort, according to a Facebook post from the City of North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Four people have been arrested following a search warrant on a rented home that was being used to sell and maintain drugs, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
The flu continues to sweep the nation and now it’s causing some churches across the country to take precautions. As the numbers of flu related deaths continue to rise, churches across the country are altering their services to prevent passing the virus.More >>
Michael Ray is returning to the Carolina Country Music Fest in 2018. The artist was the first to be announced Monday in a week of artist announcements for the upcoming music festival.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
The 27-year-old from California became the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals and gave the United States its second gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.More >>
A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >>
The cockroaches were part of a study an entomologist in California is conducting.More >>
