Police: Four arrested following search warrant on Lumberton home used to sell drugs

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Four people have been arrested following a search warrant on a rented home that was being used to sell and maintain drugs, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.

The Lumberton Police Department and SWAT team executed the warrant around 8:50 a.m. on Feb. 8 on the home in the 200 block of Dresden Avenue.

Those facing charges following the search warrant are:

Travers Emanuel Johnson, 34, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug dwelling and failure to appear in court. His bond was set at $3, 500.

Lillian Grace Hardin, 42, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $500.

Earl Davis, 67, was charged with failure to appear in court and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,500.

Kevin Russell Brown, 57, was charged with an outstanding probation violation. His bond was set at $5,000.

