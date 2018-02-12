Michael Ray announced to return to CCMF in 2018

Michael Ray is set to perform at the 2018 CCMF. (Source: CCMF on Twitter)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Michael Ray is returning to the Carolina Country Music Fest in 2018. The artist was the first to be announced Monday in a week of artist announcements for the upcoming music festival.

Ray is described by organizers as a “Florida native, kiss-loving, alligator hunting hottie with his instant No. 1 hit, ‘Kiss You In The Morning’ and ‘Think A Little Less.’" Ray also played at the 2016 CCMF.

Ray joins Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Zac Brown Band, Cole Swindell, Brett Eldredge, Kane Brown, Chris Lane, Old Dominion, Dylan Scott and more for the 2018 CCMF, scheduled for June 7 to 10 in Myrtle Beach.

