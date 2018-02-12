FIRST ALERT: More warmth and showers for Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm and wet weather today will give way to a brief return to winter on Tuesday.

After starting the day with temperatures in the lower 60s, afternoon readings will once again return to the lower and middle 70s by this afternoon. Showers will remain likely at times today and an isolated thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. It will not be an all day washout, but showers will be likely at any point during the day. Periods of seafog will be likely from time to time across the Grand Strand.

A cold front will push through the area later today and bring a return to more winter-like weather for Tuesday. With cloudy skies and areas of drizzle, temperatures tonight will drop into the lower and middle 40s.

A surge of colder temperatures, clouds, a gusty northeast wind and occasional drizzle will make for a raw and winter-like Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s to near 50.

Despite the Tuesday chill, warmer weather returns once again by Wednesday with afternoon readings back into the 60s, with 70s returning once again by Thursday.

