At least one person killed in early-morning traffic accident in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – At least one person has died following an early-Monday morning traffic accident in Horry County, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 701 South and Kinlaw Lane.

This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.