Solid waste collection zone changes in MB - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Solid waste collection zone changes in MB

Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s solid waste collection zones are changing Monday due to strong residential growth.

Click here for a full list of households affected by the zone changes.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly