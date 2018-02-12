Solid waste collection zone changes in MB

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are investigating after a body was found in the Carolina Forest area of Horry County, according to Krystal Dotson with HCPD. A deceased male was found near West Perry Road and Debo Drive off of Higwhay 501. At this time, a cause of death has not been confirmed. Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.