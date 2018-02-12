Solid waste collection zone changes in MB

At least one person has died following an early-Monday morning traffic accident in Horry County, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Myrtle Beach's solid waste collection zones are changing Monday due to strong residential growth.
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are investigating after a body was found in the Carolina Forest area of Horry County, according to Krystal Dotson with HCPD. A deceased male was found near West Perry Road and Debo Drive off of Higwhay 501. At this time, a cause of death has not been confirmed.
A former Coastal Carolina University football player who was expelled after a cheerleader accused him of rape filed a federal lawsuit against the university last week, alleging in court papers that he lost his scholarship because of false allegations and a flawed disciplinary system.
Construction is in full swing on a new beach club along Ocean Boulevard and it's name is fitting one for it's locations. The new beach club which sits off of 15th Avenue North will be know as The Boulevard.
The 27-year-old from California became the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals and gave the United States its second gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
The medical director said nurses reviewed the records and made recommendations to him before he approved or denied care.
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.
