Glenns Bay Road construction project anticipated to be complete in late summer, early fall

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Construction on Glenns Bay Road continues and the anticipated completion time for the project is late summer to early fall, according to Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore.

Current work for the project includes bridge construction, installation of driveways, storm drains, curb and gutter sidewalk, retaining walls, asphalt build up within Glenns Bay Road and paving of driveways, said Moore.

Since December, Moore said weather has delayed some of the construction. Local business owners and those who live nearby said they’re looking forward to the construction being over soon.

"It's a mess. Usually there’s traffic, they're moving cones, there’s backup all down [Highway] 17 so it's been a mess for two years now, three years,” said Susan Vatell, a local resident.

Lou Skodras, owner of Eggs Up Grill, said over the last few months, business has gotten worse for him. "Last I heard that everything is supposed to be done by next summer and I don't know if I'm happy about that or sad,” said Skodras. “I know once it's done it'll be great, but we're just trying to hang on right now."

Jenn Cribb, a local resident, is looking forward to the construction being over and said the project will benefit the area. She said Glenns Bay Road has always had heavy traffic and people walking on the side of the road. “It has been a long time coming and will hopefully be worth the wait,” she said.

