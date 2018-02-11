FIRST ALERT: Soggy Start to the Work Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warm weather continues with foggy and soggy conditions setting up again today.

Shower chances increase tonight and overnight into Monday morning. Expect steadier rain at times for the morning commute. Temperatures remain mild in the mid 60s.

Rain continues on and off Monday afternoon and lingers through Tuesday morning. Most areas only pick up less than half an inch, with a very low risk of flooding. 70s continue into Monday with a brief drop back into the 50s for Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of the week will be drier, with the exception of a small chance for showers arriving by the weekend.

You can track the fog and the rain on the radar feature on the WMBF First Alert Weather App

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.