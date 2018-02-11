HCPD investigating after body found in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are investigating after a body was found in the Carolina Forest area of Horry County, according to Krystal Dotson with HCPD. A deceased male was found near West Perry Road and Debo Drive off of Higwhay 501. At this time, a cause of death has not been confirmed. Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are investigating after a body was found in the Carolina Forest area of Horry County, according to Krystal Dotson with HCPD. A deceased male was found near West Perry Road and Debo Drive off of Higwhay 501. At this time, a cause of death has not been confirmed.
A former Coastal Carolina University football player who was expelled after a cheerleader accused him of rape filed a federal lawsuit against the university last week, alleging in court papers that he lost his scholarship because of false allegations and a flawed disciplinary system.More >>
Construction is in full swing on a new beach club along Ocean Boulevard and it’s name is fitting one for it’s locations. The new beach club which sits off of 15th Avenue North will be know as The Boulevard.More >>
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened late Monday evening in Robeson County.More >>
Born 42 years ago in Myrtle Beach, Kerry Kurtz Tucker was adopted shortly after her birth. She had what she describes as a “lovely” life with her adoptive parents, but now, she is searching for information on her birth family.More >>
Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
Police and officials from the coroner's office worked two different scenes.More >>
Pelham Police say a missing Chelsea woman has been found alive.More >>
