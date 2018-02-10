Born in Myrtle Beach 42 years ago, adopted woman searching for birth parents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Born 42 years ago in Myrtle Beach, Kerry Kurtz Tucker was adopted shortly after her birth. She had what she describes as a “lovely” life with her adoptive parents, but now, she is searching for information on her birth family.

Born on January 27, 1976, Tucker was adopted by a family in Alexandria, Virginia. She has two siblings who were also adopted. One was adopted out of Charleston, and the other from Illinois.

“I have had a lovely life with my adopted parents but we lost both of them in the last ten years. That was really hard on us. I want to find out more information, but medical history is also important,” she said.

Unfortunately, everything Tucker has tried to far to find her birth family has failed.

Tucker’s adoption was closed and private. She has the name of the lawyer assigned to her case, James D’Angelo, however, D’Angelo has since passed away.

“South Carolina law makes it really hard to open any adoption records, so my case has been closed in family court,” she said.

She believes her adoptive mother had her birth certificate, but she has been unable to find it herself. She may have been born at Ocean View Hospital, and has reason believe her parents were teenagers when she was born. Her adoptive parents named her Kerry, after the county in Ireland, and she thinks she may have just been called "Baby Girl," before the adoption.

Tucker has used multiple Facebook groups, where people called “search angels” try to find any information they can for free. So far, they have been unsuccessful.

About three weeks ago, Tucker completed an Ancestry DNA kit, which she hopes will be able to answer many of her questions. She should get the results back from that test in 3-4 weeks.

