Born in Myrtle Beach 42 years ago, adopted woman searching for birth parents

Born 42 years ago in Myrtle Beach, Kerry Kurtz Tucker was adopted shortly after her birth. She had what she describes as a “lovely” life with her adoptive parents, but now, she is searching for information on her birth family.More >>
The Marion Rural Fire Department worked to extinguish an overnight house fire, according to a post on their Facebook page. The fire occurred at 122 Blossom Road. According to the post, no one was injured as a result of the fire.More >>
A collision with injuries has closed the roadway on U.S. 701 at the Horry-Georgetown counties line, according to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Friday and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Lake City that killed one man and injured another.More >>
Florence School District One officials announced Friday that carbon monoxide sensors have now been installed in the science labs at West Florence High School following allegations that students were exposed to carbon monoxide.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.More >>
City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.More >>
The Rankin County Sheriff's Department confirms a dam break. It happened on a five-acre pond on Piney Wood's property just north of their front entrance.More >>
