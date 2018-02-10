No injuries reported after overnight house fire in Marion County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

No injuries reported after overnight house fire in Marion County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Marion Rural Fire Department Facebook)
(Source: Marion Rural Fire Department Facebook) (Source: Marion Rural Fire Department Facebook)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marion Rural Fire Department worked to extinguish an overnight house fire, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The fire occurred at 122 Blossom Road. According to the post, no one was injured as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

