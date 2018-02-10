No injuries reported after overnight house fire in Marion County

The Marion Rural Fire Department worked to extinguish an overnight house fire, according to a post on their Facebook page. The fire occurred at 122 Blossom Road. According to the post, no one was injured as a result of the fire.More >>
A collision with injuries has closed the roadway on U.S. 701 at the Horry-Georgetown counties line, according to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Friday and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Lake City that killed one man and injured another.More >>
Florence School District One officials announced Friday that carbon monoxide sensors have now been installed in the science labs at West Florence High School following allegations that students were exposed to carbon monoxide.More >>
All the games of the Winter Olympics rely on one thing: a form of frozen water, namely snow and/or ice.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
The Rankin County Sheriff's Department confirms a dam break. It happened on a five-acre pond on Piney Wood's property just north of their front entrance.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
