FIRST ALERT: Thick Sea Fog rolls into the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An eerie morning continues with sea fog likely through the afternoon along the coast. 

The warm, moist air continues to move over the cold waters of the Atlantic Ocean and onshore along the Grand Strand.

Expect visibility to be reduced below a half a mile, especially along Kings Hwy/US 17 Business and Ocean Boulevard. Foggy conditions are also likely all the way up the the Intracoastal waterway through the evening. 

Runners remember your reflective gear and drivers should remember to use the low beams when driving through areas of dense fog.

The fog will likely be back Sunday morning, with spotty showers possible. Warmer temperatures move in tomorrow, reaching into the mid to low 70s. 

