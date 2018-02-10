Deadly crash reported in Marlboro County early Saturday

At least one person killed in crash early Saturday (Source: Raycom Media)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – At least one person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Marlboro County.

The crash was reported at 2:06 a.m. on SC-38 near the Marlboro County welcome sign, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No other information on the crash is available at this time. WMBF News will provide you with more details as they become available.

