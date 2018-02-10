Deadly crash reported in Marlboro County early Saturday

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Friday and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Lake City that killed one man and injured another.More >>
Florence School District One officials announced Friday that carbon monoxide sensors have now been installed in the science labs at West Florence High School following allegations that students were exposed to carbon monoxide.
All the games of the Winter Olympics rely on one thing: a form of frozen water, namely snow and/or ice.
New hotel construction in Myrtle Beach will temporarily close a block of Ocean Boulevard starting next week.
In a couple of months, Kelvin Washington will be calling the Darlington Police Department his new home.
