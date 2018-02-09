Carbon monoxide detectors installed in West Florence High after concerns about possible exposure

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence School District One officials announced Friday that carbon monoxide sensors have now been installed in the science labs at West Florence High School following allegations that students were exposed to carbon monoxide.

According to a district press release, the carbon monoxide sensors that have been installed will receive a test run over the weekend as professional contractors and Florence One maintenance crew members work to make certain the labs equipped with the sensors are in good working condition.

Parents and students came forward Thursday night saying some kids that go to West Florence High have tested positive for elevated carbon monoxide levels.

District officials, however, said test results have shown the school is clear of carbon monoxide.

In South Carolina, schools are not required by South Carolina Building and Fire Codes to be equipped with carbon monoxide alarms. Those detectors are only required in places where people sleep.

According to quotes requested by the Florence school district, officials want to put carbon monoxide detectors in 10 classrooms in West Florence High, as well as two in the gym, two in the kitchen, two in a common area and two in the cafeteria area.

Doing this could cost the school district nearly $17,000.

According to a timeline provided to WMBF News by school officials, these new sensors will be monitored by the fire alarm system.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.