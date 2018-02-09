Portion of Ocean Boulevard to close next week for construction of new hotel

A portion of Ocean Boulevard will close starting next week. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - New hotel construction in Myrtle Beach will temporarily close a block of Ocean Boulevard starting next week.

According to a post on Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, the portion of Ocean Boulevard between 15th and 16th avenues north will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday.

The closure is required to install a sewer line to serve the new Ocean 16 Hotel. It will remain in effect until Friday, Feb. 23.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.