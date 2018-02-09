WMBF Investigates: Alert Drops

It’s supposed to give you the alertness of an energy drink or a cup of coffee in a split second and without the caffeine or sugar. But does it work? And is it safe?More >>
It’s supposed to give you the alertness of an energy drink or a cup of coffee in a split second and without the caffeine or sugar. But does it work? And is it safe?More >>
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Friday and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Lake City that killed one man and injured another.More >>
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Friday and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Lake City that killed one man and injured another.More >>
Florence School District One officials announced Friday that carbon monoxide sensors have now been installed in the science labs at West Florence High School following allegations that students were exposed to carbon monoxide.More >>
Florence School District One officials announced Friday that carbon monoxide sensors have now been installed in the science labs at West Florence High School following allegations that students were exposed to carbon monoxide.More >>
All the games of the Winter Olympics rely on one thing: a form of frozen water, namely snow and/or ice.More >>
All the games of the Winter Olympics rely on one thing: a form of frozen water, namely snow and/or ice.More >>
New hotel construction in Myrtle Beach will temporarily close a block of Ocean Boulevard starting next week.More >>
New hotel construction in Myrtle Beach will temporarily close a block of Ocean Boulevard starting next week.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
"If you don't believe in miracles, there is one right here," Hannah Batchelor said, holding her 2-year-old son, Bradley, who's suffered more trauma than most people will in their entire lifetime.More >>
"If you don't believe in miracles, there is one right here," Hannah Batchelor said, holding her 2-year-old son, Bradley, who's suffered more trauma than most people will in their entire lifetime.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.More >>
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.More >>
A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.More >>
A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.More >>