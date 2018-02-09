Four-hundred-seat restaurant, additional shopping among changes coming to Barefoot Landing

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Renovations are underway at Barefoot Landing, as the popular shopping spot is adding an amphitheater, 45,000 square feet of additional shopping, a seasonal ice skating rink and more.

“We’re excited about the new restaurants and opportunity,” said North Myrtle Beach resident Mary Spraged.

One of the biggest changes is the addition of a restaurant district called Dockside Village. The beachfront area will have a 20,000-square-foot restaurant called LuLu’s.

Officials with Burroughs and Chapin said the 400-seat restaurant will have live music, a large sandy beach, a ropes climbing course and an arcade.

“LuLu's, I think, will be a lot of fun and be a good outside entertainment type of facility,” said Spraged.

The landscape architecture firm responsible for the renovations is Lifescapes International. In a press release, the firm announced an amphitheater will also be added to Barefoot Landing.

Lifescapes International says people can also expect more shaded patio space, giant trees, additions to the floating bridge and a lawn area that will serve as a concert space or ice skating rink during the holidays.

“Over the years, Barefoot’s been a beautiful, nice, nice place anyways, so it kind of brings it back to life so we’re very excited about it,” said Spraged.

Burroughs and Chapin representatives said Barefoot Landing will stay open during these renovations. The company has not yet released a completion date, but they do say LuLu’s will be opening in the spring.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.