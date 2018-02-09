New Darlington police chief discusses plans for department

In a couple of months, Kelvin Washington will be calling the Darlington Police Department his new home.More >>
Renovations are underway at Barefoot Landing, as the popular shopping spot is adding an amphitheater, 45,000 square feet of additional shopping, a seasonal ice skating rink and more.More >>
Myrtle Beach city leaders gathered Friday morning for a forum to discuss revitalizing the downtown area.More >>
A unique attraction has made its way into the Grand Strand. It's called the Recovery a Room - and it's Myrtle Beach's first IV vitamin therapy location. You might have heard of IV therapy as a hangover cure in Hollywood and Las Vegas, and the Recovery room here in Myrtle Beach does the same thing.More >>
A collision with injuries has closed the roadway on U.S. 701 at the Horry-Georgetown counties line, according to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
Cathey also gained acclaim for his role in "The Wire." His long list of acting credits on TV and film include "Tank Girl," "Grimm" and "Fantastic Four."More >>
A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.More >>
The deer was a 4.5-year-old male that died of natural causes and was reported to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
