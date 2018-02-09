Victim identified after fatal crash on U.S. 701 at Horry/Georgetown county line

The Marion Rural Fire Department worked to extinguish an overnight house fire, according to a post on their Facebook page. The fire occurred at 122 Blossom Road. According to the post, no one was injured as a result of the fire.More >>
The Marion Rural Fire Department worked to extinguish an overnight house fire, according to a post on their Facebook page. The fire occurred at 122 Blossom Road. According to the post, no one was injured as a result of the fire.More >>
A collision with injuries has closed the roadway on U.S. 701 at the Horry-Georgetown counties line, according to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
A collision with injuries has closed the roadway on U.S. 701 at the Horry-Georgetown counties line, according to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Friday and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Lake City that killed one man and injured another.More >>
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Friday and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Lake City that killed one man and injured another.More >>
Florence School District One officials announced Friday that carbon monoxide sensors have now been installed in the science labs at West Florence High School following allegations that students were exposed to carbon monoxide.More >>
Florence School District One officials announced Friday that carbon monoxide sensors have now been installed in the science labs at West Florence High School following allegations that students were exposed to carbon monoxide.More >>
All the games of the Winter Olympics rely on one thing: a form of frozen water, namely snow and/or ice.More >>
All the games of the Winter Olympics rely on one thing: a form of frozen water, namely snow and/or ice.More >>
Police say a stranger spanked a man's 2-year-old son at a grocery store in Georgia when the toddler kept asking his dad for a candy bar.More >>
Police say a stranger spanked a man's 2-year-old son at a grocery store in Georgia when the toddler kept asking his dad for a candy bar.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
A man in Wisconsin interrupted morning mass on Friday to play the piano, smoke a cigarette and steal a crucifix before continuing his bizarre streak at a local TV station.More >>
A man in Wisconsin interrupted morning mass on Friday to play the piano, smoke a cigarette and steal a crucifix before continuing his bizarre streak at a local TV station.More >>
The deer was a 4.5-year-old male that died of natural causes and was reported to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.More >>
The deer was a 4.5-year-old male that died of natural causes and was reported to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.More >>