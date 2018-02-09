Victim identified after fatal crash on U.S. 701 at Horry/Georgetown county line

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway patrol are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon on U.S. 701 at the Horry-Georgetown counties line, according to online information.

The crash happened at 2:23 p.m. on the Yauhannah Bridge, according to the SCHP.

Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 29-year-old Lauren Cockrell. Cockrell was originally from Illinois but had been living in this area for about a year.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, as the roadway was closed for a period of time.

SCHP is still investigating, check back with WMBF News for more information.

Horry: US 701 at the Horry/Georgetown line is closed due to a crash. Traffic is being diverted. Avoid the area if possible for next couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/IUTtwjK4QC — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) February 9, 2018

