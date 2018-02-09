TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes U.S. 701 at Horry/Georgetown county line

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A collision with injuries has closed the roadway on U.S. 701 at the Horry-Georgetown counties line, according to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 2:23 p.m. on the Yohanna Bridge, according to the SCHP. There was no immediate information about how many people were injured in the crash, or the number of vehicles involved.

SCHP troopers said traffic is being diverted and motorists are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Horry: US 701 at the Horry/Georgetown line is closed due to a crash. Traffic is being diverted. Avoid the area if possible for next couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/IUTtwjK4QC — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) February 9, 2018

