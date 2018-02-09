Crash on U.S. 701 at Horry/Georgetown county line kills at least one

Crash on U.S. 701 at Horry/Georgetown county line kills at least - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway patrol are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon on U.S. 701 at the Horry-Georgetown counties line, according to online information.

The crash happened at 2:23 p.m. on the Yohanna Bridge, according to the SCHP. There was no immediate information about how many people were killed in the crash, or the number of vehicles involved.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, as the roadway was closed for a period of time.

As of 6:30 p.m., the road was no longer listed as closed 

