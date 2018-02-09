Forum held to discuss revitalizing downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders gathered Friday morning for a forum to discuss revitalizing the downtown area.

Representatives from two other cities in the Carolinas – Greenville, S.C., and Durham, N.C. – took part in the forum to talk about how their respective communities were bettered through downtown revitalization.

The forum also included an audience survey that asked such questions as “Do you think downtown Myrtle Beach is family-friendly today?” and “If you owned the 13-acre parcel where the Pavilion used to be, how would you develop it?”

