Deputy chief of Horry County Fire Rescue resigns

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The deputy chief for Horry County Fire Rescue has resigned from his position, according to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore.

Moore said Norket resigned at the close of business on Thursday, Feb. 8.

No other information was immediately available regarding a possible replacement.

Information from the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association's website states Norket began his career as an auxiliary member of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

He eventually retired as the MBFD’s deputy chief after 29 years of service. Then, in 2016, he became deputy chief of HCFR.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the source of the information as the Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson.

