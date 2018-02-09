9/11 first responder who retired to Myrtle Beach passes away

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Eugene Francis Madden, a 9/11 first responder and retired New York Police Department officer who retired to Myrtle Beach, passed away on Tuesday, February 6. He was 51 years old.

Madden was born on November 29, 1966 in Hoboken, NJ, according to his obituary. He worked at the NYPD for 20 years, and was promoted to detective in 1996. He served alongside his colleagues as a 9/11 first responder for many months after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

Jon Feal, founder of 9/11 Responders Remembered Park on Long Island NY, says there are over 80,000 people enrolled in the federal World Trade Center Health Program. Madden was one of them.

Feal received notifications from the program one someone in the program passes away. Feal says more than 70,000 in the program have various 9/11-related certified cancers.

In 2015, there were 315 people living in South Carolina enrolled in the program. That number continues to grow; in 2017 there were 348 people living in South Carolina enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program.

Feal says 9/11 is still killing people, like Eugene Madden, over 16 years later.

After Madden’s retirement, he settled in Myrtle Beach.

“Gene was a true patriot, avid history buff, and loved to take part in a good debate,” his obituary states. “He was proud of his Irish heritage and loved to spend time at his family home in West Cork and sharing that experience with friends over the years.”

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet. A service will be held at 6:00 p.m.

