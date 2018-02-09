9/11 first responder who retired to Myrtle Beach passes away

Eugene Francis Madden, a 9/11 first responder and retired New York Police officer who retired to Myrtle Beach passed away on Tuesday, February 6. He was 51 years old.More >>
The FBI is warning the public of online romance scams in which scammers take advantage of people seeking relationships on websites, apps and social media by gaining access to their financial or personal identifying information, according to a press release.More >>
Let the games begin! Winter Olympics programming from PyeongChang, South Korea begas at 8 p.m. Thursday on WMBF News. On Friday, the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony begins at 8 p.m. on WMBF News. The ceremonial start of the Olympic Games features scores of athletes participating in the Parade of Nations and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.More >>
A Johnsonville man was killed in a house fire early-Friday morning in the 1700 block of Aulden Drive, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.More >>
Did you know that NBC is streaming over 50 hours of Winter Olympics events live in virtual reality? We invited the owner of Myrtle Beach’s only virtual reality arcade to show us how this new technology works, and how you can experience the thrill of the Olympics like never before.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
