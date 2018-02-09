FBI warns of online ‘romance scams’ - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FBI warns of online ‘romance scams’

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The FBI is warning the public of online romance scams in which scammers take advantage of people seeking relationships on websites, apps and social media by gaining access to their financial or personal identifying information, according to a press release.

The FBI says scams like this are prevalent, especially this time of year. According to information from the FBI, romance scams, also known as confidence fraud, result in the highest amount of financial loss to victims when compared to other online scams. Over $230 million was lost as a result of romance scams in 2016.

If considering an online romantic relationship, keep in mind the following tips:

  • Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the material has been used elsewhere.
  • Go slow and ask questions.
  • Beware if the individual seems too perfect or quickly asks you to leave a dating service or social media site to go “offline.”
  • Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family or requests.
  • Beware if the individual promises to meet in person but then always comes up with an excuse why he or she can’t. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, for whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious.
  • Never send money to anyone you don’t know personally.

If you believe you have been victimized by an online romance scam, click here to a file a complaint.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • 9/11 first responder who retired to Myrtle Beach passes away

    9/11 first responder who retired to Myrtle Beach passes away

    Friday, February 9 2018 1:30 PM EST2018-02-09 18:30:07 GMT
    Eugene Madden passed away Feb. 6, 2018. (Source: Burroughs Funeral Home)Eugene Madden passed away Feb. 6, 2018. (Source: Burroughs Funeral Home)

    Eugene Francis Madden, a 9/11 first responder and retired New York Police officer who retired to Myrtle Beach passed away on Tuesday, February 6. He was 51 years old.

    More >>

    Eugene Francis Madden, a 9/11 first responder and retired New York Police officer who retired to Myrtle Beach passed away on Tuesday, February 6. He was 51 years old.

    More >>

  • FBI warns of online ‘romance scams’

    FBI warns of online ‘romance scams’

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:34 PM EST2018-02-09 17:34:39 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    The FBI is warning the public of online romance scams in which scammers take advantage of people seeking relationships on websites, apps and social media by gaining access to their financial or personal identifying information, according to a press release. 

    More >>

    The FBI is warning the public of online romance scams in which scammers take advantage of people seeking relationships on websites, apps and social media by gaining access to their financial or personal identifying information, according to a press release. 

    More >>

  • Winter Olympics Programming Schedule on WMBF News

    Winter Olympics Programming Schedule on WMBF News

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:29 PM EST2018-02-09 17:29:11 GMT
    Team USA at the opening ceremony. (Source: NBC Sports)Team USA at the opening ceremony. (Source: NBC Sports)

    Let the games begin! Winter Olympics programming from PyeongChang, South Korea begas at 8 p.m. Thursday on WMBF News. On Friday, the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony begins at 8 p.m. on WMBF News. The ceremonial start of the Olympic Games features scores of athletes participating in the Parade of Nations and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

    More >>

    Let the games begin! Winter Olympics programming from PyeongChang, South Korea begas at 8 p.m. Thursday on WMBF News. On Friday, the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony begins at 8 p.m. on WMBF News. The ceremonial start of the Olympic Games features scores of athletes participating in the Parade of Nations and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly