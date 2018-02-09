No injuries reported after gun is fired into a Darlington home

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the person or persons responsible for firing several shots into a home on Player Street Thursday evening, according to information from Darlington PD.

The incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday. No one inside the home was injured.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Darlington police at 843-398-4026.

