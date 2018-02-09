FIRST ALERT: Flood Warning issued for minor flooding this weekend along Great Pee Dee River

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ahead of a soggy setup for this weekend, the National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Warning for the Great Pee Dee River.

The river is currently at 16 feet, about 3 feet BELOW Flood stage which is 19 feet. As rain begins to move in tonight and through the weekend, minor flooding is possible starting tomorrow afternoon and lasting through early next week.

Scattered rain is likely on and off through Saturday and Sunday, with steadier rain likely by Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service forecasts the river to reach about 21 feet by Tuesday afternoon.

Impacts will be minimal, and only affect swamp lands and logging interests.

To follow the weather hour by hour and track the rain on radar, download the WMBF First Alert Weather App. It's free!

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



