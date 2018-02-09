Experience the Winter Olympics in live virtual reality

Did you know that NBC is streaming over 50 hours of Winter Olympics events live in virtual reality? We invited the owner of Myrtle Beach’s only virtual reality arcade to show us how this new technology works, and how you can experience the thrill of the Olympics like never before.More >>
Did you know that NBC is streaming over 50 hours of Winter Olympics events live in virtual reality? We invited the owner of Myrtle Beach’s only virtual reality arcade to show us how this new technology works, and how you can experience the thrill of the Olympics like never before.More >>
The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the person or persons responsible for firing several shots into a home on Player Street Thursday evening, according to information from Darlington PD.More >>
The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the person or persons responsible for firing several shots into a home on Player Street Thursday evening, according to information from Darlington PD.More >>
Lake City police are investigating after two men were shot at a home Thursday night.More >>
Lake City police are investigating after two men were shot at a home Thursday night.More >>
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Florence County.More >>
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Florence County.More >>
A Johnsonville man was killed in a house fire early-Friday morning in the 1700 block of Aulden Drive, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.More >>
A Johnsonville man was killed in a house fire early-Friday morning in the 1700 block of Aulden Drive, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
Omarosa Manigault Newman says on "Celebrity Big Brother" that things are not going to be OK under President Trump.More >>
Omarosa Manigault Newman says on "Celebrity Big Brother" that things are not going to be OK under President Trump.More >>
Extra security is in place at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital for fear that a woman may have been planning ways to snatch a baby.More >>
Extra security is in place at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital for fear that a woman may have been planning ways to snatch a baby.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>