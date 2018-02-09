Experience the Winter Olympics in live virtual reality

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Did you know that NBC is streaming over 50 hours of Winter Olympics events live in virtual reality?

We invited the owner of Myrtle Beach’s only virtual reality arcade to show us how this new technology works, and how you can experience the thrill of the Olympics like never before.

Starting with the opening ceremony at 8 p.m. on Friday, viewers will be able to experience the Winter Olympics in a new, unique way…live-streaming in VR. All you’ll need is a compatible Android or iOS device and the NBC Sports VR app.

You can use a Samsung Gear VR, Google Daydream, Windows Mixed Reality, or other mobile VR headset for the full VR experience. But if you don’t have a headset, you can still enjoy 360-degree and 180-degree video experiences just by downloading the app.

Find links to download the app, instructions and a full schedule of live VR Winter Olympics events here.

Tune in to WMBF News tonight at 5 p.m. for our full story on VR and the Olympics.

