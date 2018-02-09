Johnsonville man killed in early-morning house fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Johnsonville man was killed in a house fire early-Friday morning in the 1700 block of Aulden Drive, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The victim has been identified as Byron Wilson, 38, of Johnsonville.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

