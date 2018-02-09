Man found shot in vehicle in Florence, pronounced dead at hospital

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man was found shot in a vehicle in Florence early Friday morning, and was pronounced dead at the emergency room, according to Florence Police.

The victim has been identified as Broderick Cortez Goodman, 30, of Florence.

At about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Noble Street in reference to a disturbance, states a news release from Florence Police. When officers arrived, they found a male victim in a vehicle, wounded and unresponsive.

Goodman was taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead in the emergency room, the release states.

Information is limited at this stage in the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call FPD at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.